Left Menu

Israeli defence chief sees "special security arrangement" with Gulf allies

As part of their U.S.-backed rapprochement, Israel and the UAE have proposed defence and military cooperation. On a visit to an Israel-Gaza border crossing, Defence Minister Benny Gantz played down a report by public radio Kan that Israel was considering a defence agreement with Gulf Arab countries, but said security ties would be pursued.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:58 IST
Israeli defence chief sees "special security arrangement" with Gulf allies
File Photo Image Credit: IANS

Israel's defence minister said on Tuesday it intends to develop a "special security arrangement" with Gulf Arab allies, who share common concerns over Iran. The United Arab Emirate and Bahrain established formal relations with Israel last year. As part of their U.S.-backed rapprochement, Israel and the UAE have proposed defence and military cooperation.

On a visit to an Israel-Gaza border crossing, Defence Minister Benny Gantz played down a report by public radio Kan that Israel was considering a defence agreement with Gulf Arab countries, but said security ties would be pursued. "I don't think it's going to be a defence pact but we are going to develop defence relations with every country that we have relations with," Gantz told Reuters.

"We have this process of setting up (a) special security arrangement, and within this arrangement we can continue and develop our relations," he said. Gantz declined to go into details on what such an arrangement would entail.

He signalled that Israel had no opposition to the sale, approved during former U.S. President Donald Trump's last days in office, of 50 Lockheed Martin's F-35 stealth jets to the UAE. The deal is now under review by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. Asked about Israel's view of the sale, Gantz said Israel's "qualitative military edge" must be preserved by the United States, adding that the advanced warplane was already in the country's arsenal.

On Monday, the UAE's ambassador to Israel took up his post, pledging to build up new bilateral relations. Israel opened an embassy in Abu Dhabi in January. Their so-called U.S.-brokered "Abraham Accords" , joined by Bahrain, have uncorked tourism and commerce between Israel and Gulf Arab countries. Palestinians have been critical of the rapprochement, worried that their own unmet statehood goal might be sidelined.

(Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ambala to have football stadium: Vij       

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said a football stadium equipped with FIFA approved state-of-the-art facilities will be constructed at Ambala Cantonment at a cost of Rs 115 crore.There used to be a time when Haryana stood out for ...

Singh advises stakeholders to enhance green energy usage

New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday advised industry stakeholders to enhance the use of clean energy and reduce their energy cost to become more competitive.Singh chaired a session with top management of energy intensive ...

Cong will bring law to nullify CAA in Assam if voted to power in assembly polls: Priyanka

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that her party, if voted to power in Assam, will bring a new law to nullify the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in the state.Gandhi, during a rally in Tezpur, launched the Five Guaran...

Plan for new Lisbon airport blocked, government pushes for solution

Portugals aviation regulator ANAC on Tuesday refused to evaluate a plan to build a new airport in Lisbon, a fresh setback for one of the countrys largest infrastructure projects, but the government said it would push for a solution. The cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021