Russian court orders ex-journalist accused of treason to be held until May

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:58 IST
A Russian court on Tuesday ordered former journalist Ivan Safronov to be kept in custody until May 7 on charges of treason, the court's press officer said.

Safronov, who left journalism and began working at Russia's space agency in May, was detained by security agents outside his flat on July 7 and accused of passing military secrets to the Czech Republic in 2017. He denies the charge.

