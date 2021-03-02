Three media workers shot dead in eastern Afghanistan

Three media workers were shot dead in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday while heading home from work, government officials said. Local broadcaster Enikass TV said the three people killed were its employees.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the shootings, and no group claimed responsibility for the attack. Last year two other employees of the same private news network were killed. No group claimed responsibilty for those killings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)