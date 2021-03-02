Give free COVID-19 vaccine to elderly lawyers: MP Bar Council

The Bar Council in Madhya Pradesh has demanded that lawyers above the age of 60 be given the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost.

The demand was made in a letter written to Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said Hitoshi Jai Hardia, co- chairman of the Bar Council, in a statement issued on Tuesday, He said hearings in courts are being held physically now and elderly lawyers need to be protected from the infection, for which they must be vaccinated soon.

Hardia said some one lakh lawyers are registered with the state Bar Council, of which 20,000 of are above the age of 60, and, therefore, vaccination camps must be held at the district and tehsil levels.

