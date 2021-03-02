Left Menu

Bosnia receives jabs from Serbia amid COVAX dispute

Bosnia on Tuesday received 10,000 vaccines from neighbouring Serbia amid a dispute with the international COVAX mechanism over a delay in planned shipments. Vucic, a former extreme nationalist who supported the Bosnian Serb war effort during the conflict, said he has proposed a Serbia-Bosnia summit to be held in the coming months in Belgrade to widen economic and other cooperation.

PTI | Sarajevo | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:12 IST
Bosnia receives jabs from Serbia amid COVAX dispute
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bosnia on Tuesday received 10,000 vaccines from neighbouring Serbia amid a dispute with the international COVAX mechanism over a delay in planned shipments. The Balkan nation has threatened to sue the program unless the vaccines arrive as agreed. It has asked for 1.2 million vaccines that would cover about one third of its population.

Serbia's populist president, Aleksandar Vucic, flew to Bosnian capital Sarajevo to deliver the AstraZeneca vaccines to the authorities there. The delivery is enough for 5,000 people to receive both required doses. Vucic described the move as an act of solidarity and urged closer cooperation among the Balkan countries. "We have expected vaccines from the EU, we didn't get them." Vucic said. "We will thank them when we receive vaccines from the COVAX program." Serbia has launched its vaccination programme in January, mainly with China's Sinopharm and to a lesser extent with Pfizer-BioNTech, Russia's Sputnik V and as of recently AstraZeneca. Displaying a regional sway, Serbia has donated vaccines to neighbouring nations that are still waiting for shipments. "President Vucic made us an offer at the moment when international mechanisms failed and we accepted it," said Sefik Dzaferovic, the Bosniak member of the multi-ethnic Bosnian presidency. The Croat representative, Zeljko Komsic added that ''if even one of these 5,000 vaccines saves a life, then it's worth it." Relations with Serbia have remained a sensitive issue in Bosnia since the 1992-95 war when Belgrade backed a bid by Bosnia's Serbs to form its own ministate and unite with Serbia. The war erupted after the breakup of the former Yugoslav federation. It claimed the lives of more than 100,000 people before ending in a US-brokered deal, which created a Serb and a Bosniak-Croat entity with a joint Bosnian government. Vucic, a former extreme nationalist who supported the Bosnian Serb war effort during the conflict, said he has proposed a Serbia-Bosnia summit to be held in the coming months in Belgrade to widen economic and other cooperation. "We can move forward much faster together," he said. "We are stronger when we speak with one voice.'' Both Bosnia and Serbia have been seeking European Union membership. Serbia and the Bosnian Serbs have also forged close relations with Russia and China. The Bosnian Serb entity has acquired Russian Sputnik V vaccines. The nationalist Bosnian Serb leadership has called for the separation of their entity from Bosnia while issues like border identification or property division are still burdening relations with Belgrade. "We must start relaxing our relations at some point," Dzaferovic said. "There has been enough tensions and futile disputes." (AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Crying and moving': Nigerian schoolgirls recount forced march kidnap ordeal

Gunmen have freed all 279 girls kidnapped last week from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria, officials said on Tuesday, and victims told of how their abductors had beaten and threatened to shoot them during a forced march into captivity...

Ambala to have football stadium: Vij       

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said a football stadium equipped with FIFA approved state-of-the-art facilities will be constructed at Ambala Cantonment at a cost of Rs 115 crore.There used to be a time when Haryana stood out for ...

Singh advises stakeholders to enhance green energy usage

New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday advised industry stakeholders to enhance the use of clean energy and reduce their energy cost to become more competitive.Singh chaired a session with top management of energy intensive ...

Cong will bring law to nullify CAA in Assam if voted to power in assembly polls: Priyanka

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that her party, if voted to power in Assam, will bring a new law to nullify the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in the state.Gandhi, during a rally in Tezpur, launched the Five Guaran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021