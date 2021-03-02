Left Menu

Six involved in ATM theft case arrested

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six people involved in the ATM theft case in nearby Tirupur were arrested on Tuesday and remanded to custody, police said.

A four-member masked gang, which could not steal the cash as they tried to unsuccessfully break the ATM of Bank of Baroda on Tirupur-Uthukuli Road took it away by dragging it out of the kiosk with the help of a vehicle and later abandoned near Perundurai in Erode district.

Police with the help of CCTV footage managed to trace a container bearing Haryana registration near Karungalpalayam inr Erode on Monday evening.

They cordoned off a godown there and arrested six people.

Police also seized Rs 69,210, two country-made pistols, nine cartridges, a gas welding machine, gas cutter, oxygen cylinder and some clothes.

They were later produced before court in Uthukuli and remanded.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

