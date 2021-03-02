Wildlife smuggler held in U'khand

A wildlife smuggler was arrested in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Tuesday after allegedly being found in possession of six leopard skins, 43 leopard nails and 24 canines, police said.

Rahul Singh Dasila was nabbed from Seraghat town, while his accomplice Sonu Dobhal fled, Special Task Force (STF) officer M P Singh said.

The haul is worth Rs 50 lakh in the international market and the consignment was headed for Nepal. A case under the Wildlife Protection Act has been lodged against the smuggler and his accomplice, the official said.

The smuggler has confessed to killing leopards by electrocution and sending their skins to Nepal, police said. PTI CORR ALM HMB

