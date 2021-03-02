UP: 2 policemen held for graft, suspended

Two policemen, including a sub inspector, were arrested and booked in a corruption case on Tuesday, an official said.

A Kumar and head constable A K Verma have been suspended for allegedly demanding Rs 500 from one Neeraj Gupta of Srinagar village in return for verifying his character certificate, Kheri Superintendent of Police, Vijay Dhull told newspersons.

''A first information report under section 7/13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been lodged implicating the two cops, who have been arrested and placed under suspension,'' Dhull said.

