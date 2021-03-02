U.S. Treasury blacklists leaders of Yemen's Houthi movement

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two military leaders of the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen, accusing them of prolonging the country's civil war and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it blacklisted Mansur Al-Sa'adi, the Houthi Naval Forces Chief of Staff, and Ahmad 'Ali Ahsan al-Hamzi, the commander of Yemen's Houthi-aligned Yemeni Air Force and Air Defense Forces.

Advertisement

"The United States condemns the destruction of civilian sites by the Houthi militants designated today. These individuals command forces that are worsening the humanitarian crisis in Yemen," Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control Andrea Gacki said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)