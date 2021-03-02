Left Menu

In a first, IAF to participate in Exercise Desert Flag VI in UAE

The C-17 Globemaster will provide support for the induction and de-induction of the IAF contingent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:35 IST
In a first, IAF to participate in Exercise Desert Flag VI in UAE

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will participate in the Exercise Desert Flag-VI along with the air forces of the UAE, the US, France, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Bahrain for the first time, it said on Tuesday.

The exercise is scheduled from March 3 to 21 at the Al-Dhafra airbase in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Exercise Desert Flag is an annual multi-national large force employment warfare exercise hosted by the UAE Air Force. ''The IAF is participating for the first time in Exercise Desert Flag-VI along with air forces of United Arab Emirates, United States of America, France, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Bahrain,'' a statement issued by it said.

The IAF is participating with six Su-30 MKI, two C-17 and one IL-78 tanker aircraft. The C-17 Globemaster will provide support for the induction and de-induction of the IAF contingent. The Su-30 MKI aircraft will undertake a long-range ferry, routing directly from India to the exercise area with aerial refuelling support from the IL-78 tanker aircraft.

The aim of the exercise is to provide operational exposure to the participating forces, while training them to undertake simulated air combat operations in a controlled environment, the statement said.

The participating forces will get an opportunity to enhance their operational capabilities, it said, adding that there will also be a mutual exchange of best practices.

The large-scale exercise involving diverse fighter aircraft from across the globe will provide the participating forces, including the IAF, a unique opportunity to exchange knowledge, experience, enhance operational capabilities and interoperability.

Exercising and interacting with the participating nations in a dynamic and realistic warfare environment will also contribute to strengthen international relations, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bombs recovered from ISF worker's residence in WB

Ahead of West Bengal assembly elections, gun bombs and bomb-making equipments were recovered from the residence of fugitive Indian Secular Front ISF worker Ziarul Mollah followed by the arrest of his father Jalil Mollah, said the police.Tam...

UK's expired cruise ships being scrapped in India: Report

British cruise ships that are no longer meant for use are finding their way to India to be scrapped, according to a media report on Tuesday.Ships at the end of their lives are considered hazardous waste and it is illegal to send them to dev...

'Crying and moving': Nigerian schoolgirls recount forced march kidnap ordeal

Gunmen have freed all 279 girls kidnapped last week from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria, officials said on Tuesday, and victims told of how their abductors had beaten and threatened to shoot them during a forced march into captivity...

Ambala to have football stadium: Vij       

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said a football stadium equipped with FIFA approved state-of-the-art facilities will be constructed at Ambala Cantonment at a cost of Rs 115 crore.There used to be a time when Haryana stood out for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021