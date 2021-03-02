UP: Opposition flays police for 'high-handedness' against Nishad community

The Opposition on Tuesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh police for its alleged high-handedness against members of the Nishad community over the issue of sand mining, with the Samajwadi Party seeking an impartial probe into a February 4 incident at an Allahabad village. Police had raided Baswar village in Allahabad last month and allegedly thrashed people involved in “illegal” mining of sand from the Yamuna riverbed and also damaged their boats. Aradhana Misra of the Congress raised the issue during the zero hour in the state Assembl on Tuesday, describing it as sad. She alleged that children and women were thrashed by police.

“Members of the Nishad community live on the banks of the Yamuna. They are dependent on the river for their livelihood. During the police lathicharge, no woman cop was present,'' she said, adding that boats of the community members were damaged. Countering the allegation, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said according to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ruling, mining is banned in the riverbed. Khanna said the district administration, mining officials and police had told the community members not to indulge in it and had deposited the mined sand in the riverbed with the help of an earth-moving machine. It was at this time that some people started hurling stones and the earth-moving machine was damaged, he said, adding that officials present there used the minimum force to maintain law and order and a case was registered at the Naini police station. Reacting to it, Ujjwal Raman Singh of the Samajwadi Party said no boat was present in the river at the time of the incident. He demanded an impartial probe into it. To this, Suresh Khanna said a probe will be carried out.

Advertisement

Earlier On February 21, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited Baswar on the Yamuna bank in Allahabad and had heard people's complaints against police. She had assure them of her help and support. After interacting with villagers, Gandhi also visited the riverbank and inspected boats, allegedly damaged by policemen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)