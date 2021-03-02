Left Menu

Nag River Pollution Abatement Project approved; to treat waste flowing in Nag river: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:44 IST
The government on Tuesday said the Nag River Pollution Abatement Project has been approved in order to treat the sewage and industrial waste flowing into the river in Nagpur.

The announcement with respect to the project's approval was made by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari after a meeting with the officials of the World Bank and government officials here, The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a statement.

''The Nag River Pollution Abatement Project has been approved at a cost of Rs 2,117.54 crore. The river which flows through the Nagpur city, thus giving its name to the city, is now a highly polluted water channel of sewage and industrial waste,'' it said.

According to the statement, Gadkari made the announcement with respect to the project after chairing a meeting of World Bank officials, DG NMCG and Nagpur Municipal Commissioner.

The project has been approved under the National River Conservation Plan, and will be implemented by the National River Conservation Directorate.

Implementation of the project will reduce the pollution level in terms of untreated sewage, flowing solid waste and other impurities flowing into the Nag river and its tributaries, the ministry statement said.

