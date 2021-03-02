Absconding accused wanted in murder case held after 14 years

A man, wanted in connection with a murder that he allegedly committed in 2007, was arrested here on Tuesday, police said.

Manoj alias Ajay had shifted to Rajasthan after committing the crime 14 years ago in Kotwali Police Station area here, police said.

Advertisement

The man was caught by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)