Left Menu

Athletics-Jepkosgei banned after giving fake evidence for missed test

Jepkosgei, who is ranked 27th in the world in the women's 800m, missed a doping test on March 18 and offered fake evidence in the form of a forged document to explain the whereabouts failure, the AIU said in a statement https://www.athleticsintegrity.org/downloads/pdfs/disciplinary-process/en/210301-AIU-20-128_Jepkosgei_Decision_FINAL.pdf. The 29-year-old had informed the AIU that she missed the test because she had been at Kapsabet County Referral Hospital, where her sister had been admitted after being involved in a serious car accident.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:54 IST
Athletics-Jepkosgei banned after giving fake evidence for missed test

Kenyan middle distance runner Nelly Jepkosgei has been banned for three years after accepting a charge of tampering with evidence, a violation of World Athletics' anti-doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Tuesday. Jepkosgei, who is ranked 27th in the world in the women's 800m, missed a doping test on March 18 and offered fake evidence in the form of a forged document to explain the whereabouts failure, the AIU said in a statement https://www.athleticsintegrity.org/downloads/pdfs/disciplinary-process/en/210301-AIU-20-128_Jepkosgei_Decision_FINAL.pdf.

The 29-year-old had informed the AIU that she missed the test because she had been at Kapsabet County Referral Hospital, where her sister had been admitted after being involved in a serious car accident. In June, Jepkosgei's representative sent the AIU a copy of a discharge summary document from the hospital purporting to relate her sister, which stated she been admitted on March 18 and "remained there for some days".

The AIU then asked Kenya's anti-doping agency (ADAK) to verify Jepkosgei's claim, but ADAK reported there were no police records of the car accident and that the hospital had no record of her sister being admitted. The Medical Superintendent of Kapsabet County Referral Hospital also told ADAK that the doctor's name and signature on the discharge summary did not belong to any of the hospital's staff and that the document was a forgery.

Jepkosgei, who was due to begin representing Bahrain from August this year, told the AIU in December that she had obtained the discharge summary herself, following which she was charged with an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV). She admitted the charge in February, with the admission of guilt resulting in her sentence being reduced from a mandatory four years to three years in accordance with World Athletics' anti-doping rules, the AIU said.

Jepkosgei is the latest in a long line of Kenyan runners to run foul of anti-doping rules in the past few years. Last year, former marathon world record holder Wilson Kipsang of Kenya was banned for four years ban for ADRVs, including using a fake photo of a traffic accident to justify a missed whereabouts appointments, in a case that has similar echoes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US sanctions 2 Yemeni rebels for cross-border, sea attacks

The United States imposed sanctions on Tuesday on two rebel leaders in Yemen, citing their alleged roles in cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and shipping vessels in the Red Sea.The Department of the Treasury said Houthi leaders Monsour ...

Maradona's Porsche from 'forgotten' season up for sale

A Porsche car owned by Argentinas soccer great Diego Maradona during his forgotten final season in Europe will go under the hammer this week.Maradona drove the 1992 silver Porsche 911 to and from training and matches when he was playing for...

ITU-APT Foundation India asks DoT to free 60 Ghz band, partly licence 70 Ghz band

ITU-APT Foundation of India has urged the Department of Telecom to make available spectrum in V-band free for use for proliferation of broadband services in the country.The sectoral representative body of International Telecommunications Un...

Odisha govt changes school timings

Keeping in view the IMD forecast of possible hot weather across Odisha during the summer, the Odisha government on Tuesday revised the school timings, an official notification issued by the School and Mass Education SME department said.Acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021