Maha: Aurangabad sub inspector nabbed for bribery

A sub inspector attached to Pishor police station in Aurangabad was nabbed for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person in connection with a POCSO Act case, an official said on Tuesday.

An official identified the PSI as Ranjit Kasle and said the process of registering an offence against him was underway at Pishor police station.

