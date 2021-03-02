Left Menu

Maha: Aurangabad sub inspector nabbed for bribery

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:58 IST
Maha: Aurangabad sub inspector nabbed for bribery

A sub inspector attached to Pishor police station in Aurangabad was nabbed for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person in connection with a POCSO Act case, an official said on Tuesday.

An official identified the PSI as Ranjit Kasle and said the process of registering an offence against him was underway at Pishor police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US sanctions 2 Yemeni rebels for cross-border, sea attacks

The United States imposed sanctions on Tuesday on two rebel leaders in Yemen, citing their alleged roles in cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and shipping vessels in the Red Sea.The Department of the Treasury said Houthi leaders Monsour ...

Maradona's Porsche from 'forgotten' season up for sale

A Porsche car owned by Argentinas soccer great Diego Maradona during his forgotten final season in Europe will go under the hammer this week.Maradona drove the 1992 silver Porsche 911 to and from training and matches when he was playing for...

ITU-APT Foundation India asks DoT to free 60 Ghz band, partly licence 70 Ghz band

ITU-APT Foundation of India has urged the Department of Telecom to make available spectrum in V-band free for use for proliferation of broadband services in the country.The sectoral representative body of International Telecommunications Un...

Odisha govt changes school timings

Keeping in view the IMD forecast of possible hot weather across Odisha during the summer, the Odisha government on Tuesday revised the school timings, an official notification issued by the School and Mass Education SME department said.Acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021