Haryana DGP gets one-year extension

Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava was on Tuesday granted one-year extension by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Yadava, a 1988-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, was appointed as the state DGP on February 21, 2019 for a term of two years.

Advertisement

Reacting to it, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters here that the ''DGP has been given one-year extension till further orders''.

Earlier the CM had sought extension of the Yadava's tenure while state Home Minister Anil Vij had asked the home secretary to send a panel of IPS officers to the UPSC for the selection of a new DGP for the state after his two-year term ended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)