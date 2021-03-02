Haryana DGP gets one-year extension

Haryana DGP gets one-year extensionPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:01 IST
Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava was on Tuesday granted one-year extension by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
Yadava, a 1988-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, was appointed as the state DGP on February 21, 2019 for a term of two years.
Reacting to it, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters here that the ''DGP has been given one-year extension till further orders''.
Earlier the CM had sought extension of the Yadava's tenure while state Home Minister Anil Vij had asked the home secretary to send a panel of IPS officers to the UPSC for the selection of a new DGP for the state after his two-year term ended.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Leeds starting to feel like home for Marcelo Bielsa
Travellers appealed to present documents at borders: Home Affairs
Home First reports 16.1% y-o-y growth in AUM for 9MFY21
FEATURE-3D-printed homes build hope for U.S. affordable housing
Motor racing-Alonso leaves hospital to continue recovery at home