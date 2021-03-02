Left Menu

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:02 IST
Maha: Man held, two minors detained for murder, robberies

A 30-year-old man was arrested and two minors detained on Tuesday in connection with a murder and two robberies in Nalla Sopara of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

The MBVV police have nabbed Hitesh Bhosale for allegedly stabbing Sailesh Phatak (44), a security guard, to death at Sankeshwar Nagar in the early hours of Monday, senior inspector Rajendra Kamble of the Tulinj police station said.

Investigations had revealed that the victim had accidentally bumped into the accused while walking on the road in the dark and the latter stabbed him with a knife, killing him on the spot, the official said.

Two juveniles, who were at the scene, have also been detained, he said.

According to the police, the trio had also robbed two passersby the same morning.

