Left Menu

HC issues guidelines on physical court hearings, visitors to maintain social distancing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:03 IST
HC issues guidelines on physical court hearings, visitors to maintain social distancing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Tuesday issued certain guidelines to be followed upon resumption of physical court hearings from March 15, including that visitors and advocates shall maintain social distancing as per government norms.

A circular issued by the adminstration branch of the high court said entry of litigants will be regulated as it was during the pre-COVID-19 pandemic period and facilitation counter/ pass counter will also function in the normal manner.

"All the visitors including lawyers shall maintain social distancing as per norms/ protocol issued by the government of India/ Delhi government and or this court," it said.

It added that all the gates including the entry and exit gates of underground car parking shall be opened and operated as it was done pre-pandemic period.

Recently, the high court had issued an office order stating that from March 15, all its judges would hold physical hearing of cases.

The existing system under which only 11 benches - two division benches of two judges each and nine single-judge benches - hear matters via the physical mode would continue till March 12, it had said.

The order had also said that in exceptional cases, the high court might permit any of the parties and/ or their lawyers to join the proceedings through video conferencing, subject to the availability of requisite infrastructure.

At present, 11 benches of the high court hold physical courts everyday on rotation basis and some of them also hold hybrid proceedings, wherein lawyers have the option to attend the hearing via video conference instead of appearing in person.

The office order had also said that all pending routine or non-urgent matters listed before it from February 22 to March 26 would be adjourned en bloc to dates between April 15 and May 20.

The high court had, on March 25, 2020 restricted its functioning as well as that of the district courts till April 14, 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases. It was subsequently extended from time to time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares end higher as commodity majors reverse losses

Europes benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as stability in the bond market gave stocks some breathing room, with major commodity-linked stocks reversing losses on a turnabout in oil and metal prices. The pan-regional STOXX 600 in...

US sanctions 2 Yemeni rebels for cross-border, sea attacks

The United States imposed sanctions on Tuesday on two rebel leaders in Yemen, citing their alleged roles in cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and shipping vessels in the Red Sea.The Department of the Treasury said Houthi leaders Monsour ...

Maradona's Porsche from 'forgotten' season up for sale

A Porsche car owned by Argentinas soccer great Diego Maradona during his forgotten final season in Europe will go under the hammer this week.Maradona drove the 1992 silver Porsche 911 to and from training and matches when he was playing for...

ITU-APT Foundation India asks DoT to free 60 Ghz band, partly licence 70 Ghz band

ITU-APT Foundation of India has urged the Department of Telecom to make available spectrum in V-band free for use for proliferation of broadband services in the country.The sectoral representative body of International Telecommunications Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021