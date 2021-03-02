Left Menu

Woman found hanging from ceiling fan in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:03 IST
Woman found hanging from ceiling fan in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 22-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her house here, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, a resident of Rampuri locality under Kotwali Police Station, was found dead on Monday night, they said.

According to Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar, prima facie it appears to be suicide, however, a probe has been launched.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

