Left Menu

Paper leak case: 2 Army personnel among 4 more held in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:14 IST
Paper leak case: 2 Army personnel among 4 more held in Pune

Pune Police probing the Army paper leak case has arrested four more persons, including two Army personnel, a senior officer said on Tuesday, adding that the scope of the case looked like the ''tip of the iceberg''.

With this, the number of persons arrested in connection with the paper leak case so far has reached seven, including an ex-serviceman.

On February 18, the Army cancelled Army Relation Recruitment exam, which was scheduled to be held on February 28 at BEG centre in Pune, after the paper was found to be leaked.

Police are now investigating the source of the leaked paper and the exact number of candidates who had received its copies before the date of the exam.

''The said exam was scheduled on February 28. We had received intelligence that some people were approaching candidates and promising them to hand over the question paper in return of money,'' Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Ravindra Shisave told reporters on Tuesday.

He said the police had formed two teams and apprehended some people who were found to be in the possession of a question paper and were planning to sell it to aspirants.

''We then approached Army officials and cross-checked the question paper. We came to know that the question paper found in the mobile phones of those detained by us was the same that was set for the February 28 exam,'' he said, adding that the exam was subsequently cancelled by the Army.

Shisave said the scope of the probe looks very wide and ''the police investigation so far could be just the tip of the iceberg''.

The first case was registered against three people at Vishrantwadi police station in Pune, following which police arrested Ali Akhtar Khan (47), Azad Khan (37) and Mahendra Sonawane (37).

The three accused had promised an aspirant to give him the question paper in exchange of Rs 1 lakh.

In another case registered at Wanwadi police station in the city, police have arrested four persons, identified as Kishor Giri (40), Madhav Gitte (38), an ex-serviceman, Gopal Koli (31) and Uday Awati (23).

Koli and Awati work in the Army, another officer said.

Koli is a drill instructor at Batalian-2 at BEG Centre, while Awati is a regimental police personnel.

The officer said that Giri and Gitte had called 14 candidates to a hotel in Vishrantwadi area to give them the copy of the question paper.

''Giri used to run military training classes but became tout as his business failed. Gitte retired on January 21 from Battalion-2, where the exam was supposed to be held,'' said Vitthal Patil, senior police inspector, Anti-Extortion Cell.

PTI SPK NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares end higher as commodity majors reverse losses

Europes benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as stability in the bond market gave stocks some breathing room, with major commodity-linked stocks reversing losses on a turnabout in oil and metal prices. The pan-regional STOXX 600 in...

US sanctions 2 Yemeni rebels for cross-border, sea attacks

The United States imposed sanctions on Tuesday on two rebel leaders in Yemen, citing their alleged roles in cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and shipping vessels in the Red Sea.The Department of the Treasury said Houthi leaders Monsour ...

Maradona's Porsche from 'forgotten' season up for sale

A Porsche car owned by Argentinas soccer great Diego Maradona during his forgotten final season in Europe will go under the hammer this week.Maradona drove the 1992 silver Porsche 911 to and from training and matches when he was playing for...

ITU-APT Foundation India asks DoT to free 60 Ghz band, partly licence 70 Ghz band

ITU-APT Foundation of India has urged the Department of Telecom to make available spectrum in V-band free for use for proliferation of broadband services in the country.The sectoral representative body of International Telecommunications Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021