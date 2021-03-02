New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

DES23 RJ-2NDLD NADDA BJP chief tells party leaders in faction-ridden Rajasthan unit to self-analyse their contribution and acceptability Jaipur: BJP chief J P Nadda on Tuesday asked party leaders in Rajasthan to do self-analysis about their contribution to the organisation and work to take everyone along, remarks which come in the backdrop of rising factionalism in the state unit.

DES27 HR-RESERVATION-JOBS Haryana Guv nod to Bill providing 75% quota to state people in pvt sector jobs Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya has given assent to the Bill providing 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Tuesday.

DES54 HR-DGP-EXTENSION Haryana DGP gets one-year extension Chandigarh: Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava was on Tuesday granted one-year extension by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

DES30 HR-SCHOOL Haryana: 54 school students in Karnal test COVID-19 positive Karnal: Fifty four students of a school near here have tested COVID-19 positive leading to suspension of classes and other academic activities, an official said on Tuesday. DES19 HP-ASSEMBLY-MLAs-SUSPENSION Cong walks out of HP Assembly over MLAs' supension; CM says Guv's 'manhandling' upardonable Shimla: The Congress on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly seeking the revocation of the suspension of its five MLAs, a demand opposed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur who said ''manhandling'' of the Governor is an ''unpardonable'' act.

DES51 PB-SESSION-FARMERS-SAD SAD seeks registration of case against Amarinder over suicide by debt-ridden farmers Chandigarh: The Akali Dal on Tuesday brought up in the Punjab Assembly the suicide of a debt-ridden farmer and his son and demanded the registration of a case against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh as his government had “failed” to waive farm loans.

DES35 PB-ASSEMBLY-DISQUALIFICATION SAD, AAP seek action under anti-defection law against MLAs who switched sides Chandigarh: The Opposition SAD and AAP on Tuesday urged Punjab Speaker Rana K P Singh to take action under the anti-defection law against the MLAs who switched sides.

DES29 UP-MOLESTATION-PARENT-LD SHOT UP: Father of molestation victim shot dead by accused Lucknow: A 50-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district by an accused out on bail in a case of molestation lodged in 2018 against the victim's daughter, police said on Tuesday. DES28 UP-ASSEMBLY-FUEL PRICE Uproar in UP Assembly over fuel price rise, SP stages walk out Lucknow: The issue of rising fuel prices rocked the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, with Samajwadi Party MLAs staging a walkout over the matter.

DES45 UKD-ASSEMBLY-CLASHES U'khand: Cong stages walkout from assembly, seeks govt's apology over lathicharge on protesters Gairsain: Congress MLAs on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Uttarakhand assembly and sat on a dharna outside its gate demanding an apology from the state government over the lathicharge on protesters in Ghat block demanding widening of a road.

