Left Menu

9 get life term for double murder

A court in Rajasthan sentenced nine people, including three women, on Tuesday to life imprisonment for killing two persons over a land dispute a decade ago.Additional District Judge Deepak Parashar acquitted two accused in the case on the ground of insufficient evidence, according to the public prosecutor.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:20 IST
9 get life term for double murder

A court in Rajasthan sentenced nine people, including three women, on Tuesday to life imprisonment for killing two persons over a land dispute a decade ago.

Additional District Judge Deepak Parashar acquitted two accused in the case on the ground of insufficient evidence, according to the public prosecutor. All the convicts and those acquitted are family members.

In September 2010, the convicts attacked four members of a family in Itawa town with a countrymade pistol, iron rods, knife, swords and sticks. Harishankar (42) died on the spot, while Chandraprakash (52) succumbed to injuries a day later. Two others were admitted to a hospital for days, the prosecutor said.

A case of murder was lodged against 12 people, including a minor whose case was referred to the juvenile justice board.

Of the 9 convicts, four -- Rampratap Meena, Jodharaj, Ashok Kumar Purshottam and Prabhulal -- had been under judicial custody since after their arrest following the crime in 2010. PTI CORR HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares end higher as commodity majors reverse losses

Europes benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as stability in the bond market gave stocks some breathing room, with major commodity-linked stocks reversing losses on a turnabout in oil and metal prices. The pan-regional STOXX 600 in...

US sanctions 2 Yemeni rebels for cross-border, sea attacks

The United States imposed sanctions on Tuesday on two rebel leaders in Yemen, citing their alleged roles in cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and shipping vessels in the Red Sea.The Department of the Treasury said Houthi leaders Monsour ...

Maradona's Porsche from 'forgotten' season up for sale

A Porsche car owned by Argentinas soccer great Diego Maradona during his forgotten final season in Europe will go under the hammer this week.Maradona drove the 1992 silver Porsche 911 to and from training and matches when he was playing for...

ITU-APT Foundation India asks DoT to free 60 Ghz band, partly licence 70 Ghz band

ITU-APT Foundation of India has urged the Department of Telecom to make available spectrum in V-band free for use for proliferation of broadband services in the country.The sectoral representative body of International Telecommunications Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021