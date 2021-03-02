9 get life term for double murder

A court in Rajasthan sentenced nine people, including three women, on Tuesday to life imprisonment for killing two persons over a land dispute a decade ago.

Additional District Judge Deepak Parashar acquitted two accused in the case on the ground of insufficient evidence, according to the public prosecutor. All the convicts and those acquitted are family members.

In September 2010, the convicts attacked four members of a family in Itawa town with a countrymade pistol, iron rods, knife, swords and sticks. Harishankar (42) died on the spot, while Chandraprakash (52) succumbed to injuries a day later. Two others were admitted to a hospital for days, the prosecutor said.

A case of murder was lodged against 12 people, including a minor whose case was referred to the juvenile justice board.

Of the 9 convicts, four -- Rampratap Meena, Jodharaj, Ashok Kumar Purshottam and Prabhulal -- had been under judicial custody since after their arrest following the crime in 2010. PTI CORR HMB

