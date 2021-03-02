Charge sheet filed against couple in land fraud case in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against a man and his wife who allegedly duped a woman of Rs 18 lakh on the pretext of selling a piece of land to her here, an official said.

The charge sheet was filed against Rajan Bakshi and his wife Rupinder Kour Bakshi in the court of Electricity Magistrate here in a case registered against them in 2018, a spokesman of the Crime Branch said.

A complaint was lodged by Renu Bala, a resident of Roop Nagar locality of Jammu, alleging that the couple had dishonestly persuaded her to purchase the land and took away Rs 18 lakh from her.

She later came to know that the land agreed to be sold by the couple belongs to someone else and they had prepared false documents with the help of some revenue officials and cheated her, the spokesman said.

He said a preliminary verification substantiated the allegations against the couple, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the law. ''During investigation, it was found that the land as per the revenue records is not in the name of the accused and the documents pertaining to agreement to sell, partnership deed and compromise deed have fraudulently been prepared to cheat the complainant,'' the spokesman said.

''The accused (Rajan Bakshi) is a notorious criminal, involved in duping and defrauding people on one or the other pretext. The accused is involved in two other cases lodged in the past two years. There are also three complaints under probe with Crime Branch Jammu against the accused for his criminal conduct,'' the spokesman said.

