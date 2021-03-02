FBI Director Wray says Capitol riots were not fake Trump supporters

FBI Director Wray says Capitol riots were not fake Trump supportersReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:27 IST
FBI Director Chris Wray on Tuesday sought to beat back right-wing conspiracy theories suggesting that fake supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, telling lawmakers the FBI has "not seen evidence of that."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chris Wray
- Donald Trump
- U.S.