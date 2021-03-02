Left Menu

Delimitation panel set to get extension

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:35 IST
Delimitation panel set to get extension

The Delimitation Commission, set up in March last year to redraw the electoral constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, is set to get an extension to complete its work, sources said on Tuesday.

An official notification in this regard could be issued on Wednesday, they added.

The panel has been tasked to redraw the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies of the four northeastern states and work on increasing the number of Assembly seats in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The commission has kept June 15, 2020 as the date for the freezing of the administrative districts in the four states and the Union Territory.

This would ensure that it does not have to rework on the delimitation exercise if a new administrative unit such as a panchayat or a tehsil is added to a state.

Last year, the Lok Sabha speaker had nominated 15 MPs as associate members of the Delimitation Commission.

The members include Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Jitendra Singh, who will assist in redrawing the constituencies.

Members of Parliament and the legislative assemblies of the states for which the Delimitation Commission has been set up are drawn in as associate members to assist the panel in its task.

Jammu and Kashmir at present has no legislative assembly. It is a Union Territory with a provision for a legislature.

The government had, on March 6 last year, constituted the Delimitation Commission headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai.

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the state election commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir and the four states are its ex-officio members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Virtual toy fair extended till March 4

The virtual India Toy Fair is being extended for two more days till March 4 on popular demand, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.The four-day India Toy Fair-2021 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 2...

European shares end higher as commodity majors reverse losses

Europes benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as stability in the bond market gave stocks some breathing room, with major commodity-linked stocks reversing losses on a turnabout in oil and metal prices. The pan-regional STOXX 600 in...

US sanctions 2 Yemeni rebels for cross-border, sea attacks

The United States imposed sanctions on Tuesday on two rebel leaders in Yemen, citing their alleged roles in cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and shipping vessels in the Red Sea.The Department of the Treasury said Houthi leaders Monsour ...

Maradona's Porsche from 'forgotten' season up for sale

A Porsche car owned by Argentinas soccer great Diego Maradona during his forgotten final season in Europe will go under the hammer this week.Maradona drove the 1992 silver Porsche 911 to and from training and matches when he was playing for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021