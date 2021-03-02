Left Menu

Gang lifting laptop, bikes busted; 4 held: Noida Police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:37 IST
Gang lifting laptop, bikes busted; 4 held: Noida Police

With the arrest of four men, the Noida Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang involved in laptop and motorcycle thefts in Delhi-NCR.

The police have also recovered laptops and motorcycles worth approximately Rs 11 lakh from the gang which had kept them hidden in a non-functional factory in Sector 57, a senior officer said.

Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S said the accused men would break into offices of electronic firms across Noida during night and decamp with laptops, which were then sold by them at lower rates.

For lifting motorcycles, they would target those vehicles which were parked outside office buildings and other busy spaces, he said, adding that those held have been identified as Kanhaiyya, Rajkumar Singh, Ajay Dev, and Ompal Prasad. ''The police have recovered 17 stolen laptops and seven motorcycles from their possession. The worth of all the recovered laptops and motorcycles is around Rs 11 lakh,” DCP Rajesh told reporters.

He said the gang's mastermind Kanhaiyya, who is a native of Bihar, currently stays in Kalkaji in Delhi.

“There are over 30 FIRs lodged against him since 2009-10 when he got under the police radar for such crimes in Delhi,” he added.

After lifting the motorcycles, he said, the gang members would replace their number plates with forged numbers in order to evade their identification before selling these vehicles at low rates.

In case of laptops, they would either sell complete machines or its parts in open markets or places like Gaffar Market in Delhi, he added.

“Whatever money they got from these deals would be distributed among them,” the officer said.

A fresh FIR has been lodged against the four accused at Sector 58 police station and they have been sent to jail, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Virtual toy fair extended till March 4

The virtual India Toy Fair is being extended for two more days till March 4 on popular demand, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.The four-day India Toy Fair-2021 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 2...

European shares end higher as commodity majors reverse losses

Europes benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as stability in the bond market gave stocks some breathing room, with major commodity-linked stocks reversing losses on a turnabout in oil and metal prices. The pan-regional STOXX 600 in...

US sanctions 2 Yemeni rebels for cross-border, sea attacks

The United States imposed sanctions on Tuesday on two rebel leaders in Yemen, citing their alleged roles in cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and shipping vessels in the Red Sea.The Department of the Treasury said Houthi leaders Monsour ...

Maradona's Porsche from 'forgotten' season up for sale

A Porsche car owned by Argentinas soccer great Diego Maradona during his forgotten final season in Europe will go under the hammer this week.Maradona drove the 1992 silver Porsche 911 to and from training and matches when he was playing for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021