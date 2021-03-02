Left Menu

Police station head to be held accountable for hookah parlours

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:44 IST
The incharge of the police station concerned will be held accountable if hookah parlours were found operating in the area, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh informed the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

Replying to a query by Ravindra Phatak (Shiv Sena) and others during question hour in the Upper House, Deshmukh said stringent action will be initiated against the officer if such parlours were found operating in his jurisdiction.

The minister's announcement came a day after an FIR was filed at the N M Joshi Marg police station in Mumbai against a restaurant and bar at Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel area for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms.

Action will be taken after a report on the alleged irregularities in the Worli pub incident is received in two days, the minister said.

Referring to the presence of a police officer in the large crowd at a cricket match in coastal Ratnagiri district during the pandemic, Deshmukh said a probe will be conducted in the matter before the ongoing budget session of the state legislature concludes on March 10.

