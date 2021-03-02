T gana: Five CPI (Maoist) members surrender before police

Five members of CPI (Maoist) surrendered before police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana on Tuesday, police said.

The five people have been working as members of CPI (Maoist) village committee and militia of the proscribed outfit for the last three years, a police release said.

The five were allegedly involved in two cases of blasting and an attempt to injure police with some sharp objects, according to the release.

