T gana: Five CPI (Maoist) members surrender before police

T gana: Five CPI (Maoist) members surrender before policePTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:51 IST
Five members of CPI (Maoist) surrendered before police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana on Tuesday, police said.
The five people have been working as members of CPI (Maoist) village committee and militia of the proscribed outfit for the last three years, a police release said.
The five were allegedly involved in two cases of blasting and an attempt to injure police with some sharp objects, according to the release.
