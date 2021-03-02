Five held for damaging vehicles in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area

The Delhi Police arrested five people on Tuesday for allegedly creating nuisance and damaging vehicles in north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, an official said.

The incident took place on Monday evening over a property dispute, he said.

Advertisement

A video of the incident showing a group of people with sticks damaging vehicles parked on the road has gone viral on social media.

''PS Bh.Dairy team acting swiftly arrested 5 perpetrators including the main offender. Some more suspects identified and multiple teams carrying out raids for their arrest. Strict legal action being taken against all culprits involved,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)