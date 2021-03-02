Left Menu

UP: Father of molestation victim shot dead by accused

A 50-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras district by an accused out on bail after his arrest in 2018 for molesting the victims daughter, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place in Nozarpur village of Sasani area in Hathras on Monday afternoon when the daughters of Ambrish Sharma 50 had gone to a temple, where the wife and aunt of accused Gaurav Sharma were present.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:05 IST
UP: Father of molestation victim shot dead by accused

A 50-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district by an accused out on bail after his arrest in 2018 for molesting the victim's daughter, police said on Tuesday.

''The incident took place in Nozarpur village of Sasani area in Hathras on Monday afternoon when the daughters of Ambrish Sharma (50) had gone to a temple, where the wife and aunt of accused Gaurav Sharma were present. The women had heated arguments with each other after which both Gaurav and Ambrish also reached there,'' Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

Both Gaurav and Ambrish also had a verbal duel after which the former called some other members of his family and shot Ambrish in a fit of rage, the SP said.

Ambrish was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, the SP added.

The victim had lodged a case of molestation of his daughter against Gaurav two and a half years ago and had also gone to jail. Later, Gaurav come out on bail after one month and both of them had animosity since then, the SP added.

He said an FIR has been registered in this matter against Gaurav Sharma, Lalit Sharma, Rahitash Sharma, Nikhil Sharma and two others. Of them, Lalit has been arrested.

The FIR was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 302 (murder) based on a complaint of the victim's daughter.

In the FIR, it was alleged that the complainant was there in her potato field with her father Ambrish when Gaurav came in a white car with his accomplice and asked Ambrish to take back the case lodged against him while also urging him to get the matter settled with his daughter.

''Before my father could say anything, he opened fire on him. We rushed him to the hospital, where he died,'' the girl said in the FIR.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action to be taken against the accused and directed officials to invoke provisions of the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Publication of six Dr. Seuss books to cease due to racist imagery

Six childrens books written by Dr. Seuss will no longer be published because they contain racist and insensitive imagery, the company set up to preserve the authors legacy said on Tuesday.The books - And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry S...

Environment plan being worked out for each U'khand district: Minister

An environment plan is being worked out for each of the 13 districts of Uttarakhand, the state assembly was told on Tuesday.All development projects in future will be carried out in accordance with the new plans, Forest and Environment Mini...

EC never discusses privileged communication: Poll panel on Manipur office-of-profit case

Amid a report that the Election Commission EC has opined in favour of 12 BJP MLAs from Manipur facing disqualification in a 2018 office-of-profit case for holding the position of parliamentary secretaries, the poll panel on Tuesday said it ...

Virtual toy fair extended till March 4

The virtual India Toy Fair is being extended for two more days till March 4 on popular demand, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.The four-day India Toy Fair-2021 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021