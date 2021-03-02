UP: Father of molestation victim shot dead by accused

A 50-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district by an accused out on bail after his arrest in 2018 for molesting the victim's daughter, police said on Tuesday.

''The incident took place in Nozarpur village of Sasani area in Hathras on Monday afternoon when the daughters of Ambrish Sharma (50) had gone to a temple, where the wife and aunt of accused Gaurav Sharma were present. The women had heated arguments with each other after which both Gaurav and Ambrish also reached there,'' Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

Both Gaurav and Ambrish also had a verbal duel after which the former called some other members of his family and shot Ambrish in a fit of rage, the SP said.

Ambrish was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, the SP added.

The victim had lodged a case of molestation of his daughter against Gaurav two and a half years ago and had also gone to jail. Later, Gaurav come out on bail after one month and both of them had animosity since then, the SP added.

He said an FIR has been registered in this matter against Gaurav Sharma, Lalit Sharma, Rahitash Sharma, Nikhil Sharma and two others. Of them, Lalit has been arrested.

The FIR was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 302 (murder) based on a complaint of the victim's daughter.

In the FIR, it was alleged that the complainant was there in her potato field with her father Ambrish when Gaurav came in a white car with his accomplice and asked Ambrish to take back the case lodged against him while also urging him to get the matter settled with his daughter.

''Before my father could say anything, he opened fire on him. We rushed him to the hospital, where he died,'' the girl said in the FIR.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action to be taken against the accused and directed officials to invoke provisions of the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the accused.

