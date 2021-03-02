Haryana DGP gets one-year extension

Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava was on Tuesday granted one-year extension by the Centre amid simmering differences over his tenure between Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state Home Minister Anil Vij.

Yadava, a 1988-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, was appointed the DGP of Haryana on February 21, 2019 for a term of two years.

The officer was absorbed with the Intelligence Bureau before becoming the state police chief but was sent to his cadre in 2019 on deputation from the central agency.

Reacting over the extension to Yadava, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters here that the “DGP has been given one-year extension till further orders”.

However, the IB can cancel his deputation to Haryana before one year, the CM added.

Khattar was keen on keeping Yadava as the state DGP while Vij was in favour of his replacement after his two-year term ended.

Vij had last week triggered a controversy by writing to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to send a panel of officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to be considered for the next DGP despite the fact that Yadava has over four years of service left.

While Yadava completed his two-year tenure on February 20, the state government on January 7 had extended his tenure till further orders.