Public to be allowed to watch Karna assembly budget session

After almost an year since the coronavirus outbreak, public will be allowed to witness the Karnataka Assembly proceedings during the coming budget session, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said on Tuesday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the nearly month-long session starting on Thursday as mandated under the COVID-19 protocol, he told reporters here.

''The general public will be allowed to watch the proceedings from the visitors gallery. However, students will not be allowed this time,'' he said.

During the monsoon and winter session of the assembly last year the public were not allowed.

A series of events, including a discussion on One Nation, One Election, are lined up during the coming session, Kageri said.

At least three amendment bills, including one to alter the Karnataka Money Lenders Act, would be tabled, the Speaker added.