Delhi: 22-year-old arrested in connection with Nangloi firing incident

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the firing incident in Nangloi in which two people were killed, officials said.

Jatin alias Bitoo has any previous criminal involvement, they said.

On Monday, two men were killed during firing incidents over business rivalry in west Delhi's Nangloi area. According to police, one Mohammad Ikram alias Arif had shot one Zakir (42). Ikram, an accused in a murder case, was out on parole. ''Enraged by this, one Raees, the associate of Zakir, along with Mohbin and one unknown person shot Saleem Qureshi, the brother-in-law of Ikram. Zakir and Qureshi were brought dead at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sudhanshu Dhama had said.

The highway patrolling staff of police saw that Raees was firing at Qureshi. Police warned Raees who also fired three rounds at them while trying to flee from the spot, however, police retaliated and nabbed him, Dhama had said.