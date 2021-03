BRIEF-EMA Says Human Medicines Committee Expected To Give Its Recommendation For COVID-19 vaccine From Janssen On March 11 - Tweet

European Medicines Agency:

* EMA- EMA'S HUMAN MEDICINES COMMITTEE (#CHMP) EXPECTED TO GIVE ITS RECOMMENDATION FOR #COVID19VACCINE FROM JANSSEN ON 11 MARCH 2021 Source text: https://bit.ly/3dW7Lom Further company coverage:

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)