Nigeria's president bans mining, imposes no-flight zone in Zamfara state

Nigeria's president bans mining, imposes no-flight zone in Zamfara stateReuters | Abuja | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:25 IST
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari banned mining and imposed a no-flight zone in the northwestern state of Zamfara on Tuesday, his national security adviser said, after the release of 279 schoolgirls from a mass school abduction.
Buhari also ordered a "massive" deployment of military and intelligence assets to restore normalcy to Nigeria's northwest, National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno told journalists in Abuja after a security council meeting.
The government "will not allow this country to drift into state failure," he said.
