Nigeria's president bans mining, imposes no-flight zone in Zamfara state

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari banned mining and imposed a no-flight zone in the northwestern state of Zamfara on Tuesday, his national security adviser said, after the release of 279 schoolgirls from a mass school abduction.

Buhari also ordered a "massive" deployment of military and intelligence assets to restore normalcy to Nigeria's northwest, National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno told journalists in Abuja after a security council meeting.

The government "will not allow this country to drift into state failure," he said.

