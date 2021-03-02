Guj polls: Dalit man killed, kin blame victory procession mob

A Dalit man was hacked to death on Tuesday by some people who were allegedly part of the victory celebration of a Congress candidate in Sanodar village in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district.

Results of Sunday's polls in 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats of the state were declared during the day.

The deceased, identified as Amrabhai Boricha (50), a resident of Sanodar in Ghogha taluka, succumbed to injuries during treatment in a nearby hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhavnagar SC/ST Cell, Dinesh Kodiyatar said.

Boricha's daughter Nirmala, who was also injured in the attack, told reporters the victory procession was allegedly led by Vanrajsinh Gohil, whose wife Manisha, as per official poll data, won the Sanodar seat in Ghogha taluka panchayat on a Congress ticket.

''Ours is the only Dalit household in the village. When the procession was passing by, stones were pelted and the mob stormed into our house, attacked my father and family members.

My father was killed after being hit on the head with a sword.

I too sustained head injuries,'' Nirmala alleged.

The process of registering an FIR was underway, Deputy SP Kodiyatar said.

