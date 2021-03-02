Woman's death in Pune: Post mortem report received, say cops

Pune police officials on Tuesday said they had received the post mortem report of Puja Chavan, the 23-year-old woman whose death on February 8 has seen a Maharashtra minister resign after the opposition BJP linked him to the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil confirmed receipt of the post mortem report but refused to divulge details of it.

Advertisement

The police have, as of now, registered an accidental death case and not an FIR as demanded by the BJP.

In another development during the day, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta left the hall where his press conference was being held after a question was posed on the woman's death.

The 23-year-old woman died in Hadapsar area of Pune.

PTI SPK BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)