Left Menu

EU top court says Polish judges have right to appeal nominations

Judges applying to join Poland's Supreme Court should have the right to challenge the opinions of a body reviewing candidates, the European Union's top court said, drawing a swift rebuke from Warsaw, which said the EU court was overstepping its mandate. Poland is in a long-running row with the EU over reforms the bloc says hurt court independence by increasing political control over judges.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:47 IST
EU top court says Polish judges have right to appeal nominations

Judges applying to join Poland's Supreme Court should have the right to challenge the opinions of a body reviewing candidates, the European Union's top court said, drawing a swift rebuke from Warsaw, which said the EU court was overstepping its mandate.

Poland is in a long-running row with the EU over reforms the bloc says hurt court independence by increasing political control over judges. The nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) says the reforms are necessary to make courts more efficient. Tuesday's verdict by the Court of Justice of the European Union touches on a public body -- the National Council of the Judiciary -- that critics say has become a tool to politicise the courts. The Council evaluates judicial appointments.

The European court said successive amendments to a law on the Council which in effect remove judicial review of its decisions could infringe EU law. It added the final decision on whether it does breach EU law rested with a Polish court. "Where an infringement has been proved, the principle of the primacy of EU law requires the national court to disapply such amendments," the court said.

The Court of Justice has in recent years brought several cases against Poland over its overhaul of the judiciary. Among the changes made by PiS since taking power in 2015 are amendments to the way Council members are elected. Critics said this has led to the Council being politicised.

The court said that EU law prohibits amendments that could lead to judges not being seen to be independent or impartial. However, it added: "It is ultimately for the referring court to rule on whether that is the case here," it said.

Poland's Justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro, an architect of the government's judiciary reforms, said the European court's decision was unacceptable. "The Polish Constitution is the law of the highest rank, not European law as the CJEU would like to see it," he said.

"This judgement goes beyond the European treaties and, in this sense, also violates them. The role of the court is not to create a political process, but its role is to apply the law, and in this respect this court has openly stepped out of its role."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K Cong chief meets Rahul

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir met Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday and discussed affairs of the party in the union territory.Mir met Gandhi in New Delhi in the presence of the partys Jammu and Kashmir incharge Rajni Patil, pa...

Sarkozy says he is ready to sue France before European court to prove innocence

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Tuesday he was ready to go all the way to the European Court of Human Rights to prove his innocence, his first public reaction after being found guilty of corruption by judges on Monday.I appe...

Italy closes schools in worst-hit coronavirus areas

Italys government on Tuesday ordered the closure of all schools in areas hardest hit by COVID-19 and extended curbs already in place on businesses and movement until after Easter amid worries over new, highly contagious variants.Italy is se...

Central Vista: DDA proposes land use change of 2 plots likely to house new PMO

The DDA has proposed to change the land use of four plots including two that are likely to be used for the construction of the new Prime Ministers Office as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan.In its public notice issued last week,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021