Ghaziabad: Father-son duo sent to jail in dowry death case

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:52 IST
Ghaziabad: Father-son duo sent to jail in dowry death case

A father-son duo has been sentenced to eight years in prison by a court here in a dowry death case.

A special SC/ST court here on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 6,500 on Mahendra and his father Hari after convicting them of killing Rekha in 2014, Additional district government council (ADGC) Sanjiv kumar told PTI.

Mahendra and Rekha got married in February 2010.

An FIR was registered against Mahendra, his father and mother Shakuntla on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rekha's brother at Sihani Gate police station.

Shakuntla died during the course of the trial.

