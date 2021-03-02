Left Menu

Northeast Delhi violence: HC seeks AAP govt's reply on plea challenging compensation for children's death

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of Delhi government on a plea by parents of two minors, who lost their lives during the violence in northeast Delhi last year, challenging prescribed compensation of Rs 5 lakh to help the victims.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of Delhi government on a plea by parents of two minors, who lost their lives during the violence in northeast Delhi last year, challenging prescribed compensation of Rs 5 lakh to help the victims. A single-judge Bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh sought response from Delhi government and concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) on the petition filed by two parents with CPI-M leader Brinda Karat. The Court has listed the matter for further hearing on April 26.

The petition was filed by Ram Sugarat, Rihana Khatoon and Karat. Petitioners Sugarat and Khatoon are the parents of two of the youngest victims (both children) of the north east Delhi Riots that took place in February 2020.

Petitioner Sugarat, is the father of deceased minor who was 15-year-old and was a student of Class 8 in a Government School in Gokulpuri, while petitioner Khatoon is the mother of the deceased minor Amaan, who was 17-year-old and was a student of Class 9 in a Government School in New Seelampur. Karat, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo has led social and legislative reforms in womens rights, labour rights and issues of discrimination in general. Karat has worked extensively for victims in dealing with the aftermath of Delhi riots.

The petitioner has sought to set aside "Delhi Government Riot Victims Assistance Scheme" as it prescribes compensation of Rs 5,00,000 to the kin of the deceased victims who are minors. The petitioner also sought to issue direction to the respondents to award an equal compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of all deceased riot victims under the 'Delhi Government's Assistance Scheme' for the help the violence victims irrespective of whether they are minors or adults. (ANI)

