Jaishankar, Kuwaiti FM discuss bilateral cooperation, regional situation
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmed Nasser Mohammed Al Sabah and discussed bilateral cooperation and the regional situation. Positive discussion on our bilateral cooperation and the regional situation.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:01 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmed Nasser Mohammed Al Sabah and discussed bilateral cooperation and the regional situation. ''Warm conversation with FM @anmas71 of Kuwait. Positive discussion on our bilateral cooperation and the regional situation. Look forward to a meeting in person,'' Jaishankar tweeted On Tuesday, Jaishankar also addressed the Israeli Asia-Pacific Ambassadors Conference.
Tweeting about the conference, he said, ''Spoke about the contemporary global situation, India's foreign policy outlook, the Indo-Pacific and India-Israeli cooperation. Thank FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi for the opportunity.'' PTI ASK ASK AAR AAR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jaishankar, Cypriot counterpart hold talks; vow to step up economic cooperation
Jaishankar, Cypriot counterpart discuss regional, global developments during virtual meet
Jaishankar, Cypriot counterpart appreciate 'upward trajectory' of India-Cyprus ties
Jaishankar met COP26 president-designate Alok Sharma, discuss India's Green Growth initiatives
Ethiopian FM on visit to India; to hold talks with Jaishankar