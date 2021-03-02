Jaishankar, Kuwaiti FM discuss bilateral cooperation, regional situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmed Nasser Mohammed Al Sabah and discussed bilateral cooperation and the regional situation. ''Warm conversation with FM @anmas71 of Kuwait. Positive discussion on our bilateral cooperation and the regional situation. Look forward to a meeting in person,'' Jaishankar tweeted On Tuesday, Jaishankar also addressed the Israeli Asia-Pacific Ambassadors Conference.

Tweeting about the conference, he said, ''Spoke about the contemporary global situation, India's foreign policy outlook, the Indo-Pacific and India-Israeli cooperation. Thank FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi for the opportunity.'' PTI ASK ASK AAR AAR

