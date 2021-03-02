Former LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan condoles demise of BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday condoled the demise of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan and said it is a great loss for the party and the organisation.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:09 IST
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday condoled the demise of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan and said it is a great loss for the party and the organisation. "In the morning I heard the news that he has died. He was suffering from COVID. I feel very sad that he was 10 years younger than me. We worked together in government and organisation," she said.
"I used to visit his home in Khandwa during polls. I have seen his work. He was a ground-level worker. It is very difficult to find such a leader and a worker. When such a worker departs, it becomes a great loss of party and organisation," Mahajan told ANI. The BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday night. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
DLF rental arm acquires 'One Horizon Centre' office bldg in Gurugram for Rs 780 cr
Gurugram realty market emerging as expatriates' hub
DCC Multispeciality Animal Hospital unveils its flagship facility in Gurugram
Man shot dead in Gurugram in broad daylight
Egis supports Civil Surgeon's Office to set up IT Center in Gurugram for COVID patients as part of it's CSR initiative