At least 12 people killed in vehicle crash in Southern California - CNN

At least 12 people were killed on Tuesday in a multiple vehicle crash in Southern California, about 10 miles north of the Mexican border, CNN reported.

The crash occurred when a vehicle traveled "in the direct path" of a big rig truck traveling northbound on State Route 115 in Imperial County, California, a law enforcement spokesman told the network. An Imperial County Fire Department official told the Los Angeles Times that the agency responded to a mass fatality incident involving a semitruck and an SUV at 6:16 a.m. local time.

Four people were airlifted to the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, a hospital spokesman told the newspaper.

