Kuwait emir issues decree approving new cabinet

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah issued a decree on Tuesday approving a new cabinet, the state news agency said.

The current government had been acting in a caretaker capacity since resigning in January in a standoff with parliament.

