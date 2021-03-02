Kuwait emir issues decree approving new cabinet

Kuwait emir issues decree approving new cabinetReuters | Kuwait | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:20 IST
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah issued a decree on Tuesday approving a new cabinet, the state news agency said.
The current government had been acting in a caretaker capacity since resigning in January in a standoff with parliament.
