7 including 2 serving defence personnel held in Army recruitment exam paper leak case

Seven people including two serving defence personnel, a defence civilian and two ex-Army personnel were arrested in an Army recruitment exam paper leak case on Tuesday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:23 IST
7 including 2 serving defence personnel held in Army recruitment exam paper leak case
Joint Commissioner of Pune City Police, Ravindra Shisve (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Seven people including two serving defence personnel, a defence civilian and two ex-Army personnel were arrested in an Army recruitment exam paper leak case on Tuesday. "Seven people including two serving defence personnel, a defence civilian and two ex-Army personnel arrested in Army recruitment exam paper leak case by Pune City Police in a joint operation with Military intelligence," informed Ravindra Shisve, Joint Commissioner of Pune City Police.

"Two different FIRs have been registered and 10 people named," the police informed. "The people who have been taken into custody include some retired Army personnel and some of them are running pre-military training centres. We are investigating as to how the paper reached these people and who else were involved," Shivse said. (ANI)

