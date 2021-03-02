U.S. Treasury Department slaps sanctions on 7 Russian officials over Navalny poisoning

U.S. Treasury Department slaps sanctions on 7 Russian officials over Navalny poisoningReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:23 IST
The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday imposed sanctions on seven Russian government officials in response to Moscow's attempt to poison opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent.
Among those blacklisted by the Treasury were Andrei Yarin, the chief of the Kremlin's domestic policy directorate; Alexander Bortnikov, the Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB); and deputy ministers of defense Alexei Krivoruchko and Pavel Popov, among others, according to a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny back in court for slander trial
South Africa says documentation on Russian COVID-19 vaccine sent to regulator
Russian state prosecutors seek fine for Kremlin critic Navalny in slander case
Russian state prosecutors seek fine for Kremlin critic Navalny in slander case
Jailed Russian Gulag historian to appeal against long jail term