Class 10 student arrested in Nangloi shootout case

A 22-year-old, a student of Class 10, has been arrested in the shootout in Outer Delhi's Nangloi, in which two persons were killed on Monday, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 22-year-old, a student of Class 10, has been arrested in the shootout in Outer Delhi's Nangloi, in which two persons were killed on Monday, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday. "The arrested has been identified as Jatin Bitoo," Police said.

One person was arrested in connection with the incident yesterday. According to Delhi Police, the deceased were identified as Zakir and Saleem Qureshi, who were shot at by Mohammad Ikram, who is out on parole in a murder case, and his accomplice Raees.

The incident appeared to be a case of an old business rivalry between the four people. The senior police official said, "One pistol, one magazine and two live cartridges were recovered from Raees' possession."

"All the people in the incident were involved in the meat business. They supplied meat and they had an old business rivalry, in which one of the accused, Mohd Ikram alias Arif, was released on parole in a murder case," the police informed yesterday. "He fired on a man named Zakir in Nagloi police station area. Following this, Zakir's companion Raees went to a nearby shop belonging to Saleem Qureshi and fired on him," the police added.

Zakir and Qureshi were brought dead at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Monday. Further investigation is underway and efforts on to nab Arif who is absconding. (ANI)

