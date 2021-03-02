Left Menu

Delhi: 33-year-old man held for ATM thefts

Vakeel, a resident of Nuh district in Haryana, was part of a gang that targeted ATMs at isolated spots and most of the cases against them were registered in Delhi, police said.He was arrested on Sunday near a bus stop at the Nelson Mandela-Vasant Vihar Road crossing, police said, adding that a semi-automatic pistol and four cartridges were seized from him.Police said they received information that the accused would come at the spot between 5 to 6 am to meet one of his contacts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:47 IST
Delhi: 33-year-old man held for ATM thefts

A 33-year-old man was arrested for his involvement in a dozen cases of ATM theft, police said on Tuesday. Vakeel, a resident of Nuh district in Haryana, was part of a gang that targeted ATMs at isolated spots and most of the cases against them were registered in Delhi, police said.

He was arrested on Sunday near a bus stop at the Nelson Mandela-Vasant Vihar Road crossing, police said, adding that a semi-automatic pistol and four cartridges were seized from him.

Police said they received information that the accused would come at the spot between 5 to 6 am to meet one of his contacts. ''A team was deployed which spotted Vakeel coming from Vasant Kunj on a bike at around 5:40 am. As the police cornered him, he whipped out his pistol and tried to fire but was overpowered,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said. During interrogation, Vakeel disclosed that he was wanted in 12 cases, mostly registered in Delhi, of breaking into ATMs and stealing cash, the DCP said. Members of his gang siphoned off cash amounting to Rs 1.35 crore.

The accused used to spray black paint on CCTV cameras after entering an ATM booth and would open the machine with the help of a gas cutter, Kushwah said. Police said they had earlier arrested two members of the gang identified as Liyakat and Shamsad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-pope Benedict chides "fanatical" Catholics who reject his resignation

Former pope Benedict has chided conservative Roman Catholics who have not accepted his decision to resign as fanatical, telling them that there is only one pope and it is Francis. Benedict, now 93, in 2013 became the first pope in about 600...

Plan for new Lisbon airport blocked, government pushes for solution

Portugals aviation regulator on Tuesday refused to evaluate a plan to build a new airport in Lisbon, in the latest setback for one of the countrys largest infrastructure projects, but the government said it would push for a solution. The co...

Stocks drift lower on Wall Street; yields continue to ease

Stocks are drifting lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday, giving back some of their big gains from a day earlier. The SP 500 was down 0.1 per cent after earlier flipping between small gains and losses. A day before, it leaped 2...

J&K Cong chief meets Rahul

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir met Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday and discussed affairs of the party in the union territory.Mir met Gandhi in New Delhi in the presence of the partys Jammu and Kashmir incharge Rajni Patil, pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021