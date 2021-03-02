Left Menu

Union Ministers, others inoculated in 2nd phase of Covid vaccination drive

Several Union Ministers and politicians on Tuesday took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:49 IST
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh taking his first COVID-19 vaccine shot on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Several Union Ministers and politicians on Tuesday took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at RR Hospital in the national capital.

"The first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to me at RR Hospital today. India's resolve for making the country COVID free has been strengthened by this inoculation drive. The vaccine is completely safe and hassle-free," tweeted the Defence Minister." Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna on the second day of the second phase.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in the national capital. "I have got a vaccine for COVID-19 in AIIMS Patna. All of us Union Ministers had decided that we will also pay Rs 250 each out our own volition. I have also given shared an amount of Rs 250 to AIIMS today," the Minister said.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday also received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Dalmiya hospital in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. "Took first dose of Corona vaccine at Dalmiya Hospital in Rampur (UP) today," he tweeted.

National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science in Srinagar. His son and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah urged people to get vaccinated and said that despite several health issues his 85-year-old father had taken the vaccine.

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85-year-old father and my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well," Omar Abdullah tweeted. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan took COVID-19 vaccine at Government General Hospital in Vijayawada. The Governor's wife Suprava Harichandan was also administered coronavirus vaccine. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

Following the PM, several Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, S Jaishakar, Jitendra Singh, also received their first vaccine jabs. India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

