UK welcomes EU and U.S. sanctions over poisoning of Kremlin foe Navalny

UK welcomes EU and U.S. sanctions over poisoning of Kremlin foe NavalnyReuters | London | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:51 IST
Britain welcomed on Tuesday sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union to punish Russia over the poisoning of Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny, foreign minister Dominic Raab said.
"We will continue to work closely with international partners to hold Russia to account for failing to uphold their Chemical Weapons and Human rights obligations," he wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
